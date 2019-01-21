Giuliani Clarifies Comments About Trump Tower Moscow Project

He said his comments were "hypothetical" and "not based on conversations" he had with the president.

By Associated Press
Published 21 January 2019
Image via AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is clarifying comments he made about discussions between Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen and then-candidate Trump about a real estate project in Moscow.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 by saying he had abandoned the project in January 2016 even though prosecutors say he actually pursued it into June.

Giuliani suggested in a TV interview Sunday that Trump remembers conversations with Cohen about the project “up to as far as October, November.” That would’ve extended the timeline for negotiations significantly.

Giuliani said Monday in a three-sentence statement that his comments didn’t represent the actual timing or circumstances of any discussions. He said his comments were “hypothetical” and “not based on conversations” he had with the president.

Filed Under president donald trump , russia investigation

