BuzzFeed Stands By Reporting on Disputed Trump, Cohen Story

WASHINGTON (AP) – BuzzFeed says it stands by its reporting but is “working to determine what exactly” special counsel Robert Mueller’s office is disputing about its story on President Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Mueller spokesman Peter Carr issued an extraordinary and unprecedented statement on Friday night characterizing as “not accurate” a BuzzFeed News story that said Trump had directed Cohen to lie to Congress about a Trump real estate project in Moscow.

The story was attributed to two unidentified law enforcement officials.

In a statement Friday night, BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal says the news organization is trying to figure out what Mueller’s team is taking issue with.

In a separate statement, BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith says it stands by the reporting and the “sources who informed it.” He called on Mueller “to make clear what he’s disputing.”