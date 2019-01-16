Pelosi Asks Trump to Delay State of Union Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked President Donald Trump to postpone his State of the Union address to the nation, set for Jan. 29, until the government reopens.

By Associated Press
Published 16 January 2019
Image via Shutterstock

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked President Donald Trump to postpone his State of the Union address to the nation — set for Jan. 29 — until the government reopens.

The White House hasn’t immediately responded to a request for comment about Pelosi’s request, which she made in a letter to the president.

Pelosi says the partial shutdown is raising concerns about security preparations for the speech. The California Democrat notes that the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security have been without funding for almost four weeks.

The annual speech is perhaps the president’s biggest opportunity to present his agenda directly to the public.

Pelosi writes that “given the security concerns and unless government reopens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after the government has re-opened.”

She’s also raising the possibility that Trump deliver the message in writing, as presidents once did.

By Associated Press
Published 16 January 2019

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal