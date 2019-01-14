Former Yankees Pitcher Mel Stottlemyre Dead at 77

Mel Stottlemyre, who had a distinguished career as both a pitcher and a pitching coach, died Sunday in Seattle after a long battle with bone marrow cancer.

Stottlemyre, who was 77, pitched for the Yankees for 11 seasons, made five All-Star teams, and won 20 games or more three times.

He later spent 10 years as the New York Mets pitching coach, including the vaunted 1986 Mets pitching staff that won the World Series that year. Stottlemyre became the Astros pitching coach in 1994 and

moved on to the Yankees after the 1995 season, where he remained for 10 seasons and four World Series titles in New York. Stottlemyre also served as the Seattle Mariners pitching coach for one season before retiring from baseball in 2008.

Stottlemyre is survived by his wife, Jean, and two sons, Todd and Mel, Jr., both of whom pitched in the major leagues.