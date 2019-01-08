Oklahoma Game Warden Catches Poacher Via Dating App

She talked about using a spotlight to shoot the deer at night, outside the rifle season.

By Associated Press
Published 8 January 2019
Image via Shutterstock

CHECOTAH, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman looking for love got more than she bargained for when she unwittingly shared her exhilaration about illegally shooting a “bigo buck” on a dating app with a state game warden.

Oklahoma Game Warden Cannon Harrison says he uncovered the poaching in a conversation on Bumble with a McIntosh County woman. She talked about using a spotlight to shoot the deer at night, outside the rifle season. The woman only harvested the head and back-strap meat — and she sent Harrison pictures as proof.

The woman has pleaded guilty to charges of improper possession of an illegally taken animal and taking game out-of-season. She and an accomplice face $2,400 fines.

The incident was posted to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page on Sunday night.

Filed Under hunting

