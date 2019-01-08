Filing: Manafort Accused of Lying About Sharing Poll Data

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, is suffering from depression and anxiety and is at times confined to a wheelchair because of gout. That’s according to a court filing from defense lawyers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new court filing says former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied about sharing polling data on the 2016 presidential race with Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate accused of having ties to Russian intelligence.

The information is in a redacted court filing Tuesday from Manafort’s lawyers. The Associated Press was able to view the redacted material because it wasn’t properly blacked out.

According to the filing, prosecutors say Manafort lied to investigators about sharing the data with Kiliminik. Manafort allegedly shared the data while he was working on Donald Trump’s Republican campaign.

Kilimnik has denied ties to Russian intelligence.

Both men were indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.

Prosecutors say Manafort breached his plea deal by repeatedly lying to them.

Filed Under russia investigation

