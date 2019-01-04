Kevin Hart Says He’s Considering Oscars Gig Again

Hart backed off initially when some of his homophobic tweets from a decade ago resurfaced.

NEW YORK (AP) — Prodded by Ellen DeGeneres, comic Kevin Hart says he’ll reconsider his decision to step down as host of the Academy Awards.

Two days after he was named as host last month, Hart backed off when some of his homophobic tweets from a decade ago resurfaced.

But DeGeneres, in an interview with Hart on her talk show airing Friday, urged him to go back, saying he’s apologized for his remarks and grown from the experience.

The Oscars haven’t named a replacement for Hart, who they hoped would juice ratings for the show. Last year the Academy Awards had its smallest audience ever.

