Police: Couple Broke Into Home, Washed Clothes, Made Coffee

By Associated Press
Published 27 December 2018
UNIONTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeastern Ohio say a couple broke into a home, washed their clothes, took a shower and made some coffee before the homeowner’s relative confronted the pair.

Authorities near Uniontown also say they found jewelry, a computer and credit cards from the house inside the couple’s truck.

Richard Nippell, of Plain Township, and Camri Cantwell, who is listed in Stark County jail records as homeless, are charged with robbery.

Both were being held in jail Wednesday. Court records don’t indicate whether either has an attorney.

Police say the couple broke into the home Monday and that the woman who lives there returned and noticed the truck.

They say she then called a relative who came over and held the couple at gunpoint until police arrived.

