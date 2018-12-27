Baby Is Named After Highway Where She Was Born in a Car

A newborn New Yorker is now named after the expressway where she was born in her parents' minivan as they raced to a hospital.

By Associated Press
Published 27 December 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — It was my way and the highway for a newborn New Yorker, who’s now named after the expressway where she was born in her parents’ minivan as they raced to a hospital.

Alie Albarracin arrived around 3 a.m. Wednesday as parents Maria and Ivan Albarracin headed east on the Long Island Expressway from their Queens home to Bellevue Hospital.

Her name is spelled A-L-I-E. The highway’s nickname is the “L.I.E.”

Her parents tell the New York Post they planned to name their third child Aurora but switched it after the unusual birth.

Realizing they wouldn’t make it to the hospital, the Albarracins pulled over by the Queens Midtown Tunnel and asked Metropolitan Transportation Authority officers for help. They got it from Lt. Harry Persad, who has emergency medical technician experience.

