Nunchucks Ban in NY Unconstitutional, Federal Court Says

New York state has completely banned private citizens from owning nunchucks since 1974.

By Associated Press
Published 17 December 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court says New York’s ban on nunchucks, the martial arts weapon made famous by Bruce Lee but prohibited in the state for decades, is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.

Judge Pamela Chen issued her ruling Friday in federal court in Brooklyn.

The plaintiff, James Maloney, started his legal quest after being charged with possession of nunchucks in his home in 2000.

Maloney wants to teach a form of martial art using nunchucks that he created to his sons.

The state has completely banned private citizens from owning nunchucks, two rigid rods connected at one end by a chain or rope, since 1974.

The suit names the Nassau County district attorney as defendant. The county’s lawyer had no immediate comment.

