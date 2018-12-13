Man Puts Up Sculpture of Middle Finger as a Message to Town

Ted Pelkey says he's been trying for about 10 years to move his truck repair and recycling business but has been unable to get a permit.

WESTFORD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man who is in an ongoing dispute with his town is letting officials know exactly how he feels by erecting a large wooden sculpture of a fist with the middle finger raised on his front lawn.

Ted Pelkey says he’s been trying for about 10 years to move his truck repair and recycling business to his property but has been unable to get a permit.

He says he paid about $3,000 to have the sculpture made and he put it up on a pole with lights at the end of November.

Since then, people have been stopping by during the day and even night to take photos of and with it.

A town official would not comment on Pelkey’s case. He has appealed to the state environmental court.

