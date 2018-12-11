German SWAT Team Accidentally Barges in on 88-Year-Old Woman

They had mistaken her apartment for that of a biker gang member.

By Associated Press
Published 11 December 2018
BERLIN (AP) — An 88-year-old German woman received a scare when a police SWAT team bashed in her door and set off a stun grenade after accidentally mistaking her apartment for that of a biker gang member.

The dpa news agency reported Tuesday the raid in the western city of Luedenscheid was part of a coordinated crackdown on biker club violence.

The heavily-armed police unit apparently got the building number mixed up, and barged in on the woman at 6 a.m. last Thursday.

Prosecutors in nearby Hagen say the woman has recovered from her initial shock and the property damage was fixed the same day.

An investigation has been opened into how the police mix-up occurred.

Other units were more successful and more than a dozen arrests were made in other raids.

