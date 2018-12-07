Moose Rings Alaska Home’s Doorbell

The couple thought maybe it was an aftershock or some kids playing a prank when the doorbell rang in their Anchorage home.

By Associated Press
Published 7 December 2018
moose
Image via Shutterstock, File

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moose used the doorbell to awaken a couple in Alaska.

The couple thought maybe it was an aftershock or some kids playing a prank when the doorbell rang in their Anchorage home early Wednesday.

Kyle Stultz tells KTVA-TV he looked out the door and found nothing. He assumed it was kids playing “ding dong ditch.” Stultz decided to check his security camera.

The video showed a large moose backing its caboose right into the doorbell.

The family was relieved it was nothing else.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

By Associated Press
Published 7 December 2018

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal