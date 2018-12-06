Florida Neighbors Scorn Woman Over Holiday Display

Neighbors in a high-rise Florida condo came unglued over a holiday message spelled out in lights across a balcony.

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — A woman has been scorned by her neighbors in a high-rise Florida condo because of a holiday message she spelled out in lights across her balcony.

Kathy Hill says the Ebenezer Scrooge phrase ‘Bah Humbug” is one of her favorites at Christmas.

But other residents of the twin towers of Marina Grande in Holly Hill weren’t amused.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Laurie Borasky-Gigliotti, who owns the unit Hill is renting, told her to take down the display because other residents were coming unglued. She says balcony lights are against the rules, “let alone Bah Humbug.” She warned Hill, a California woman who recently moved to Florida, to prepare for “major, massive retaliation.”

Hill turned off the lights, and says she didn’t mean to offend anyone.

