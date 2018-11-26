Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas Decorations

Christmas has arrived at the White House.

Published 26 November 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — Christmas has arrived at the White House.

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 White House holiday decor on Monday. Mrs. Trump designed the decor, which features a theme of “American Treasures.”

The White House says decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.

Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18 feet (5.5 meters) tall.

Mrs. Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s holiday decorations, which also include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.

