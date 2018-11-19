Democratic Senators Sue over Whitaker’s Appointment as AG

The complaint asks a judge to declare the appointment unconstitutional and to prevent him from serving as head of the Justice Department.

By Associated Press
Published 19 November 2018
Image via AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Democratic senators have filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general.

The complaint was filed Monday by Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

It argues that the appointment of Whitaker violates the Constitution because he has not been confirmed by the Senate.

The complaint asks a judge to declare the appointment unconstitutional and to prevent him from serving as head of the Justice Department.

Whitaker was chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and was elevated to the top job after Sessions was ousted by President Donald Trump on Nov. 7.

By Associated Press
Published 19 November 2018
Filed Under matt whitaker

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal