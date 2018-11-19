Chicago Police: Shots Fired Near Hospital, Multiple Victims

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said at least one potential suspect was shot but offered no details.

By Associated Press
Published 19 November 2018
Image via sirtravelalot / Shutterstock.com

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting at a Chicago hospital has wounded multiple people, including a suspect and a police officer, authorities said.

Shots were fired Monday afternoon at Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side, and officers were searching the facility. Police issued a statement on Twitter saying there were “reports of multiple victims.”

A witness named James Gray told Chicago television station ABC 7 that he saw multiple people shot: “It looked like he was turning and shooting people at random.”

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said at least one potential suspect was shot but offered no details. Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

A message left for hospital officials was not immediately returned.

Television footage showed several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a parking lot with their arms up.

By Associated Press
Published 19 November 2018
Filed Under chicago , mass shooting

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal