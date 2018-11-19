Brooklyn Rapper 6ix9ine Indicted on Racketeering Charges

The Brooklyn-based rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, is among four people arrested on racketeering and firearms charges.

By Associated Press
Published 19 November 2018
Gavel on a podium
Image via Alex Staroseltsev / Shutterstock.com

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say the rapper known as Tekashi 6ix9ine is (teh-KAH’-shee sihks-NEYN’) is in custody and awaiting a Manhattan court appearance.

The Brooklyn-based rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, is among four people arrested on racketeering and firearms charges.

The authorities also arrested three of Hernandez’s former associates.

An attorney who has previously represented Hernandez did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

6ix9ine has been among the most ascendant and controversial names in hip-hop in recent months. His debut album, Day69, is among the most downloaded records on iTunes.

But he’s had several run-ins with law enforcement. He recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Brooklyn Criminal Court in connection with a May traffic stop.

By Associated Press
Published 19 November 2018
Filed Under 6ix9ine

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal