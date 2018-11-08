What’s in a Number? Dutch Positivity Guru Seeks Age Change

The 69-year-old television personality has asked a court in the Netherlands to approve his request for a new birthday that officially would make him 49.

By Associated Press
Published 8 November 2018
Image via AP Photo/Peter Dejong

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Self-styled positivity guru Emile Ratelband thinks age is just a number. And his is a number the Dutchman wants changed.

The 69-year-old television personality has asked a court in the Netherlands to approve his request for a new birthday that officially would make him 49.

Ratelband says his legal appeal is consistent with other forms of personal transformation that are gaining acceptance and government recognition in the Netherlands and around the world.

He said on Thursday: “With this free(dom) of choice, choice of name, freeness of gender, I want to have my own age. I want to control myself.”

By Associated Press
Published 8 November 2018
Filed Under odd news

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal