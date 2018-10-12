WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says she has “much more important things to think about and to do” than worry about allegations of President Donald Trump cheating on her.

Mrs. Trump says she’s “a mother and a first lady.” She says allegations of her husband’s infidelities are not a “concern and focus.”

Porn star Stormy Daniels says she had sex with Donald Trump years ago. The president has denied the tryst but has acknowledged reimbursing his lawyer for a hush money payment made to Daniels. Mrs. Trump has generally stayed quiet on the subject.

Mrs. Trump was interviewed on her Africa trip by ABC, which aired portions Friday on “Good Morning America.” Her full interview is set to air Friday night in an ABC News special, “Being Melania — The First Lady.”