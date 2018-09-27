Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is choking up before the Senate Judiciary Committee as he fights back against allegations of sexual assault.

The judge sounded angry and tried to hold back tears Thursday as he told senators he was “innocent of this charge.” Christine Blasey Ford testified earlier that he groped her and held her down during a party when they were teens.

Kavanaugh “categorically denied” all aspects of her testimony, saying he never did those things years ago.

The father of two daughters says one of his girls said they should “pray for the woman” making the allegations.

Kavanaugh says, “That’s a lot of wisdom from a 10 year old.” He says, “We mean no ill will.”

Kavanaugh continued his testimony, his voice rising and choking up, throughout.