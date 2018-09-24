President Donald Trump says Democrats are “working hard to destroy” Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump says on Twitter that Kavanaugh is “a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever.”

The Democrats are working hard to destroy a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever, with an array of False Accusations the likes of which have never been seen before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018

Trump says Democrats are attacking Kavanaugh “with an array of False Acquisitions the likes of which have never been seen before!” In a later tweet he corrected “Acquisitions” to “Accusations.”

Two women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct decades ago. He has denied sexually assaulting anyone.

The president tweeted Monday night from New York, where he is preparing to address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Trump later urged his supporters on Twitter to “REMEMBER THE MIDTERMS!”