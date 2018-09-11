President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Virginia as Hurricane Florence approaches.

Trump announced the action Tuesday. It comes after he approved a similar declaration for North and South Carolina, which are currently in the bull’s-eye of the powerful Category 4 storm. The action frees up federal funds and resources.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center forecasts as much as 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain, if not more, for parts of North Carolina. Rain could reach as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) elsewhere in North Carolina, Virginia, parts of Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, but no federal emergency has been declared in the nation’s capital.