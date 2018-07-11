LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B is celebrating the birth of her first child.
The 25-year-old rapper welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus during a post on InstagramWednesday, which her representative confirmed. The girl was born Tuesday.
The announcement comes two weeks after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she and rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, had secretly married in September 2017.
This is the fourth child for 26-year-old Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.
