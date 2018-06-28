DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane road.
The Dover Police Department says someone abandoned the prefabricated home, blocking traffic at least until Wednesday.
In a Facebook post that had been shared thousands of times, the department posted pictures of the home and said “this is not a joke.” The house was draped with a banner that said “oversize load.”
Police advised drivers to use an alternate route.
