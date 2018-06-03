The Minneapolis-based Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant chain said its Twitter account had been hacked, with pranksters leaving crude comments that were briefly visible before being deleted.

The company used their Twitter account to apologize, maintaining that the offending posts “obviously did not come from us.”

A spokeswoman for the company said Buffalo Wild Wings had been in touch with Twitter and would “pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved.”

Buffalo Wild Wings was purchased during the last year by Roark Capital Group, which also owns the Arby’s restaurant chain.