NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have detained someone in an “active shooter” scene at middle school in an Indianapolis suburb.

The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an “active shooter” scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody. It didn’t say whether anyone had been shot or provide any other details.

Noblesville is north of Indianapolis.

