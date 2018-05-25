NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have detained someone in an “active shooter” scene at middle school in an Indianapolis suburb.
The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an “active shooter” scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody. It didn’t say whether anyone had been shot or provide any other details.
Noblesville is north of Indianapolis.
More From Snopes.com
Explosion at Indian Restaurant in Canada Wounds 15 People
25 May 2018 Officials said three Indian-Canadians suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital while the remaining 12 victims suffered what Evans described as minor and superficial injuries.
Harvey Weinstein Arrested on Rape, Criminal Sex Act Charges
25 May 2018 Harvey Weinstein surrendered to face rape and other charges from encounters with two women, wearing both handcuffs and a strained smile as officers led him from a police precinct to court.
Officials: Weinstein to Surrender in Sexual Misconduct Probe
24 May 2018 Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to surrender to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.
Morgan Freeman Apologizes in Wake of Harassment Accusations
24 May 2018 Freeman's remarks come after CNN reported that multiple women have accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings.
NFL Sparks New Questions Over Anthem
24 May 2018 NFL owners wrapped up their spring meeting in Atlanta by announcing that players would be required to stand for the national anthem if they're on the field before a game.
Trump Cancels Summit, Citing ‘Open Hostility’ by North Korea
24 May 2018 In a dramatic diplomatic turn, President Donald Trump called off next month's summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
Loose Horses Tie Up Rush-Hour Traffic In Massachusetts
24 May 2018 Two horses that got loose on a Massachusetts highway and tied up rush-hour traffic have been safely corralled and returned to their owners.
Legend of Loch Ness Monster Will be Tested with DNA Samples
24 May 2018 A New Zealand scientist is leading an international team to the lake, where they will take samples of the murky waters and conduct DNA tests to determine what species live there.