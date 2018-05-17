BOSTON (AP) — A person sporting a Spider-Man costume joined commuters on a Boston subway train — dangling from a handrail.
Twitter user Ashley Armstrong tweeted a video Wednesday of the masked superhero checking a smartphone while hanging upside down on a Green Line train. Armstrong tweeted: “Just another day on the #MBTA.”
The Boston Globe reports that eager fans took to Reddit to share pictures and stories of the nimble web-slinger, who was obviously surfing the web.
More From Snopes.com
93-Year-Old Makes First Hole-in-One in 65 Years of Golfing
17 May 2018 Ben Bender told The Zanesville Times Recorder "the Lord knew" this was his last round and gave him a hole-in-one.
Man Accused of Stealing Cruiser Slipped Through Tiny Opening
17 May 2018 Prosecutors say a man charged with stealing a police cruiser in Maine slipped through an 11-by-11 inch opening while handcuffed to get into the driver's seat.
6 Young Squirrels Rescued from Ordeal of Tangled Tails
17 May 2018 Six young squirrels whose tails were stuck together by tree sap are recovering after a Nebraska wildlife expert untangled them.
Multiple People Hurt After School Bus, Dump Truck Crash
17 May 2018 The school bus was on its side on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end sheared off.
Trump Draws Rebuke for ‘Animal’ Remark at Immigration Talk
17 May 2018 "You wouldn't believe how bad these people are. These aren't people. These are animals."
Owner of $85M Apartment Offers Trip to Space with Purchase
17 May 2018 The condo is a 15,000 square-foot duplex located on the entirety of the 45th floor of the Atelier building on west 42nd street in Manhattan.
Any Doctor on Board? US Surgeon General Gives Aid on Plane
17 May 2018 Dr. Jerome Adams, an anesthesiologist, said he assisted someone on a Delta Air Lines jet as he prepared to fly to Jackson, Mississippi.
Police: Rapper T.I. Arrested Outside His Gated Community
16 May 2018 Police say the rapper T.I. was arrested on disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault charges as he tried to enter his gated community outside Atlanta.