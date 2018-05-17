MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (AP) — A school bus and dump truck collided on a New Jersey highway Thursday, injuring multiple people, according to police.

The school bus was on its side on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end sheared off. The front end of the bus appeared to be crushed or ripped off, and it was sheared off its undercarriage.

A piece of the front end of the bus with the steering wheel visible was laying on top of the metal barrier separation the highway from the median.

Hackettstown Police Sgt. Darren Tynan told The Record that multiple people were taken to a hospital.

State police said they do not have details to release yet, and don’t know how serious the injuries are. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were on the bus or in the truck.

“There’s an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police. It’s a horrific scene,” Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told The Record.