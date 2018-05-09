More From Snopes.com
Couple Get Up-Close View of Moose That Stares Through Window
9 May 2018 A New Hampshire couple have gotten an up-close view of a moose that wandered into their yard, right up to their window.
Geologists: Explosive Event Possible at Hawaii Volcano
9 May 2018 Geologists warned that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks.
Sanctions on Iran Could Cost U.S., European Companies Billions
9 May 2018 European and American companies could lose billions of dollars in commercial deals canceled and a major new export market undercut by the U.S. decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran.
Trump Suggests Revoking Reporters’ Credentials
9 May 2018 In his latest volley against the free press, President Donald Trump suggested that reporters have their credentials revoked for reporting negative news about him, calling such reporting "fake."
Rescuers Bitten After Mistaking Bobcats for Domestic Kittens
9 May 2018 Three well-meaning people suffered bites when the kittens they rescued after hearing them mewling in a San Antonio alley turned out to be ravenous bobcat cubs .
A Sticky Mess: Liquid Chocolate Spills Onto Polish Highway
9 May 2018 A tractor-trailer has overturned on a Polish highway, spilling tons of liquid chocolate that are solidifying into a huge sticky mess.
Porn Star’s Lawyer Says Russian Paid Trump Attorney Cohen
9 May 2018 Stormy Daniels' lawyer said he has information showing that Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney, received $500,000 from a company associated with a Russian billionaire.
Syrian TV Reports Israeli Attack Near Capital of Damascus
8 May 2018 Syrian state-run media is reporting an Israeli attack near the capital Damascus, saying Syrian air defenses shot down two missiles.