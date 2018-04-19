It’s (Another) Boy! Michigan Family with 13 Sons Gets No. 14

A Michigan couple with 13 sons has welcomed a 14th into the family.

  • Published
Premature baby's hand cupped in an adult's much larger hand.

This article was republished here with permission from The Associated Press, however it is no longer available to read on Snopes.com.

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple with 13 sons has welcomed a 14th into the family. The Grand Rapids Press reports Jay and Kateri Schwandt’s latest addition was born Wednesday evening, five days before the baby’s expected due date. WOOD-TV reports the boy weighs 8 pounds, 4 ounces (about 3.7 kilograms) and is 21 inches (53 centimeters) long. Jay Schwandt was happy that mom and baby had a safe delivery. The baby’s name hasn’t…

Read at AP News