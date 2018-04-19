It’s (Another) Boy! Michigan Family with 13 Sons Gets No. 14
A Michigan couple with 13 sons has welcomed a 14th into the family.
ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple with 13 sons has welcomed a 14th into the family. The Grand Rapids Press reports Jay and Kateri Schwandt’s latest addition was born Wednesday evening, five days before the baby’s expected due date. WOOD-TV reports the boy weighs 8 pounds, 4 ounces (about 3.7 kilograms) and is 21 inches (53 centimeters) long. Jay Schwandt was happy that mom and baby had a safe delivery. The baby’s name hasn’t…