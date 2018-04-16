What’s in Those Seized Records? Trump’s Biggest New Worry
President Donald Trump and his allies have hit a new level of anxiety after the raid on his personal attorney's office.
- Published
This article was republished here with permission from The Associated Press, however it is no longer available to read on Snopes.com.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his allies have hit a new level of anxiety after the raid on his personal attorney’s office, fearful of deeper exposure for Trump, his inner circle and his adult children — and more than concerned that they don’t know exactly what is in those records and electronic devices seized last week. There is also some worry that Michael Cohen, the self-described legal fixer who helped make bad stories…