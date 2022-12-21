Happy First Day of Winter 2022: A Note From Our Exec Editor

Seasons greetings, Snopes family. We made it another year! I'm an old Gen-Xer, so my favorite holiday harbingers are those wild stop-motion children's shows from the 1960s/'70s — "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Rudolph's Shiny New Year," and "Frosty the Snowman," to name a few. It's also a gentle reminder we don't all spiritually celebrate the same way (why would we?), nor are we all euphorically happy at this time of year. For many, it's a painful reminder of what we've lost — not just loved ones (my oldest brother, Charlie, only last month) but our own childlike outlook on the world. Being grown up can be hard. At Snopes, we take our legacy of credibility and longevity on the web seriously but not so much ourselves. We are not above a deadpan incontinence joke or a silly stroll down memory lane with all of the outcasts out there. With that, here's wishing you some fun, enlightened reading with our winter holiday collection and a delicious moment of rest in this hectic time ( this film might do the trick for ya). Truthfully yours, Doreen Marchionni, executive editor/managing editor