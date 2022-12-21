Post

Happy First Day of Winter 2022: A Note From Our Exec Editor

Of course we got you covered with weird holiday stories.

Doreen Marchionni

Published Dec 21, 2022

Seasons greetings, Snopes family. We made it another year!

I'm an old Gen-Xer, so my favorite holiday harbingers are those wild stop-motion children's shows from the 1960s/'70s — "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Rudolph's Shiny New Year," and "Frosty the Snowman," to name a few.

It's also a gentle reminder we don't all spiritually celebrate the same way (why would we?), nor are we all euphorically happy at this time of year. For many, it's a painful reminder of what we've lost — not just loved ones (my oldest brother, Charlie, only last month) but our own childlike outlook on the world. Being grown up can be hard.

At Snopes, we take our legacy of credibility and longevity on the web seriously but not so much ourselves. We are not above a deadpan incontinence joke or a silly stroll down memory lane with all of the outcasts out there.

With that, here's wishing you some fun, enlightened reading with our winter holiday collection and a delicious moment of rest in this hectic time (this film might do the trick for ya).

Truthfully yours,

Doreen Marchionni, executive editor/managing editor
 

By Doreen Marchionni

Doreen Marchionni is Snopes' executive editor/managing editor. She's a big fan of public-powered news agendas and bottom-up newsroom management. Power to the people!

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched
Facebook logo

Does a New Facebook Algorithm Only Show You 26 Friends?
Meta did not announce plans that they will soon begin charging people this summer to use Facebook.

'Facebook Will Start Charging This Summer' Is an Old Hoax

Was Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack in the US Illegally?