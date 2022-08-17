‘Snopes on Politics’: Are You Signed up for Our Political Newsletter?

Just in time for the 2022 midterm elections, Snopes has given its political newsletter a new coat of paint.

We’re excited to present “Snopes on Politics,” a free, monthly newsletter of our newsroom’s biggest hits in political fact-checking, right in your email inbox. Subscribing is easy, and you can opt out anytime.

For months, we’ve been sending such emails, with resources that go behind the curtain on some of the country’s hottest topics in politics, from former president U.S. Donald Trump’s continuous hold on the Republican party to the fight among Democrats over student loan debt. Those stories appeared under the newsletter name “OnTheIssues.” Here are some standout pieces we featured, in case you missed them:

With the new name, Snopes is bidding farewell to our former partners at ontheissues.org, a two-decade-old index of policy votes and politicians’ statements. This change will give our own lean newsroom the opportunity to flex its political fact-checking skills, while making production simpler.

All of this said, our promise to subscribers remains the same: produce fact-filled emails to help them (1) make sense of political news and online rumors, (2) act on informed decisions at the polls and, (3) take a break from today’s constant flurry of headlines with interactive quizzes, surveys — and more. And we couldn’t do those things without the support of people like you.