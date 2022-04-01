No Joke — Snopes Has Big Plans for 2022

Today, we celebrate April 1 – otherwise known as April Fools’ Day, a time when pranks, practical jokes, and playfully fabricated news stories abound. Appropriately, this holiday is immediately followed by International Fact-Checking Day on April 2, a day dedicated to setting the record straight and protecting the general public from misinformation or “fake news.”

Though for different reasons, both holidays illustrate the importance of Snopes and our work. We’re taking this opportunity to announce our plans for the rest of 2022 and how we plan on enhancing and expanding our offerings to our followers.

In a midterm election year and amid conflict in Ukraine, our fact-checking mission is critical. We’re debunking rumors daily — and while some of the false claims we uncover are jokes, others are matters of life and death. People visit our website regularly, sign up for our newsletters, become paying members, and pepper us with requests and news tips. We feel very needed and appreciated.

In 2022, we see opportunities to expand our reach, flex our creativity, and offer you new ways to interact with our content and staff. As part of our commitment to transparency, we want to share these plans with you — and we intend to report back at regular intervals to update you on our progress. We’ll also continue providing updates on the ongoing litigation that Snopes has been battling since 2017, our fundraising efforts, and the status of our legal fund.

Here’s what we plan to do in the year ahead:

Expand News Coverage —Our news coverage is at the core of what we do, and we are continuing to invest in our newsroom. We recently expanded our political coverage with the launch of the OnTheIssues (OTI) newsletter, and our Dive Team is hard at work on several investigative projects that you’ll hear more about soon.

—Our news coverage is at the core of what we do, and we are continuing to invest in our newsroom. We recently expanded our political coverage with the launch of the OnTheIssues (OTI) newsletter, and our Dive Team is hard at work on several investigative projects that you’ll hear more about soon. Revamp Our Archives — One of the things that makes Snopes special is that it serves as a rich repository of rumors and folklore. We’re embarking on an effort to update our search, site navigation, and content archives (or as we call them in the biz, verticals) so you can get the most out of our archives.

— One of the things that makes Snopes special is that it serves as a rich repository of rumors and folklore. We’re embarking on an effort to update our search, site navigation, and content archives (or as we call them in the biz, verticals) so you can get the most out of our archives. Launch a Mobile App — Ask and you shall receive. For years, our readers have been requesting a Snopes App they can access from the home screen of their mobile devices. We figured out how to make that happen and you’ll soon be able to access Snopes as an app.

— Ask and you shall receive. For years, our readers have been requesting a Snopes App they can access from the home screen of their mobile devices. We figured out how to make that happen and you’ll soon be able to access Snopes as an app. Facts For Your Ears — We’ll be harnessing the power of audio to provide some of our content in the form of audio articles, perfect for when you’re on the go.

— We’ll be harnessing the power of audio to provide some of our content in the form of audio articles, perfect for when you’re on the go. Getting Interactive —While we take the truth seriously, we still like to have fun. You can expect to see more quizzes, crosswords, and other entertaining ways to test your knowledge. Don’t be surprised if they become your newest obsession!

—While we take the truth seriously, we still like to have fun. You can expect to see more quizzes, crosswords, and other entertaining ways to test your knowledge. Don’t be surprised if they become your newest obsession! Build Community Spaces —Snopes readers have something in common — an appreciation for fact-based journalism and our unwavering pursuit of truth. Soon, we will invite you to join new community spaces where you will be able to discuss articles and connect with each other.

—Snopes readers have something in common — an appreciation for fact-based journalism and our unwavering pursuit of truth. Soon, we will invite you to join new community spaces where you will be able to discuss articles and connect with each other. Open a Bookstore — We understand that there’s an interest in purchasing Snopes merchandise to sustain our mission, so our online bookstore will allow you to support Team Snopes and local bookstores while filling your personal library or finding that perfect gift.

These are some of the most important and pressing updates we’re excited about pursuing. We plan to report back as we complete these endeavors. Please sign up for our News and Updates mailing list so you don’t miss a thing. Most importantly, we need you to become a member to help make these initiatives come to fruition —maybe even sooner than planned.

We can’t wait to share our progress with you in the year to come!