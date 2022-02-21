President’s Day Message to Our Readers

Dear Readers,

Hey, we dreamed up a little fun for you this President’s Day – an original, rack-your-brain quiz that will test your knowledge of presidential trivia.

Can you guess which two-legged occupant of the White House owned each one of these critters?

This is a challenge you won’t want to miss. Even if you think you know your way around the White House, you might be surprised at what you don’t know!

Want to do better on the next quiz? Then you’ll want to subscribe to our brand-new political newsletter, OnTheIssues (OTI).

OTI goes beyond the Beltway to debunk, expose, and entertain with the latest on elections, campaigns and political sausage-making. The newsletter is a joint project of Snopes and the OTI team, which maintains one of the world’s most comprehensive databases of policy votes and statements by politicians.

Four issues into the year, OTI has been wildly successful, with an open rate hovering around 47% – more than double the industry average.

See what all the fuss is about. Here are some of OTI’s most-read stories so far:

In the coming months, you will be hearing about our big plans for the future of OTI. Stay tuned!

Want to ensure you don’t miss out on more good stuff? Sign up for news and updates here.

Truthfully yours,