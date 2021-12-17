What We Learned This Year, and What’s Next for Snopes

Whew, is 2021 almost over? Can we dare to hope that next year will finally bring that “new normal” we keep hearing about?

It was an over-the-top year for misinformation, rumors and weird news – but an incredible year for Snopes. Your questions kept us very, very busy. See exactly what we were up to, and the stories that generated the most interest, in the year-end recap for Snopes.com.

From a massive misinformation campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential campaign, to an unprecedented breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the year had a rocky beginning. And it escalated quickly. We spent much of the year tackling misinformation and rumors about the effects of COVID-19 vaccinations.

While we were focused on the world outside Snopes, the ugly battle for the future of our website continued in court. After more than four years of litigation, we were elated to score some wins in lawsuits with the former owners of a tech vendor to Snopes Media Group!

We remain focused on our mission – and this year, our team proved again and again that our website fulfills a dire need for fact-based, explanatory journalism. We know you value the work of our newsroom, and we are proud to be a consistent source of information you can trust. You can help us continue our mission! Here are some ways you can become a part of the Snopes crew.

We’ll be here for you in the new year, and we appreciate your support.