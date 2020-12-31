Snopes Awards 2020: Honoring Our Lamplighters
On the eve of a new year, we reflect on the work of people who have lit the way toward a better 2021.
- Published 31 December 2020
Dear Readers,
As we announced last week, we’re honoring people who shed light on powerful subjects during 2020 with our first-ever Snopes Awards.
So today, on the eve of a brand new year, we’re pleased to finally celebrate their exceptional and uniquely informative work by announcing our 2020 Snopes “Lamplighters.”
Claire Atkin and Nandini Jammi
For systemically defunding hate speech, racist websites, and misinformation campaigns by revealing the sources and inner-workings of digital advertising.
Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny
For their comprehensive work on QAnon and political misinformation for NBCNews, even when becoming the target of attack.
Daniel Dale and Donie O’Sullivan
For tireless and astonishingly quick fact-checking of President Donald Trump and other politicians for CNN.
Joan Donovan
For leading the development of a new resource that specifically identifies which manipulative tactics are used in viral disinformation campaigns.
Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall
For making the act of research into a fun and powerful activity with their podcast “You’re Wrong About.”
Jane Lytvynenko and Craig Silverman
For their extensive investigations of misinformation and disinformation campaigns for BuzzFeed.
Abbie Richards
For creating an infographic that distills our current infodemic into a simple, shareable, powerful image.
To all of our “Lamplighters”: Thank you. We can’t wait to see what you do in 2021.
And to our readers, thank you for making our work at Snopes possible and for your nominations. We hope this list helps you discover other incredible allies in the fight against misinformation.
Truthfully yours,
Team Snopes