Snopes Awards 2020: Honoring Our Lamplighters

Dear Readers,

As we announced last week, we’re honoring people who shed light on powerful subjects during 2020 with our first-ever Snopes Awards.

So today, on the eve of a brand new year, we’re pleased to finally celebrate their exceptional and uniquely informative work by announcing our 2020 Snopes “Lamplighters.”

For systemically defunding hate speech, racist websites, and misinformation campaigns by revealing the sources and inner-workings of digital advertising.

For their comprehensive work on QAnon and political misinformation for NBCNews, even when becoming the target of attack.

For tireless and astonishingly quick fact-checking of President Donald Trump and other politicians for CNN.

For leading the development of a new resource that specifically identifies which manipulative tactics are used in viral disinformation campaigns.

For making the act of research into a fun and powerful activity with their podcast “You’re Wrong About.”

For their extensive investigations of misinformation and disinformation campaigns for BuzzFeed.

For creating an infographic that distills our current infodemic into a simple, shareable, powerful image.

To all of our “Lamplighters”: Thank you. We can’t wait to see what you do in 2021.

And to our readers, thank you for making our work at Snopes possible and for your nominations. We hope this list helps you discover other incredible allies in the fight against misinformation.

Truthfully yours,

Team Snopes