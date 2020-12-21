Announcing: Our First Annual Snopes Awards

Dear Readers,

Although we at Snopes have been hard at work to fight for facts in 2020, we know we’re part of a larger community that has been fighting, too.

Whether by illuminating difficult concepts through investigative reporting or by sparking interest in important facts with new media, so many have been doing so much to shine a light on truth in a dark year.

That’s why we’re celebrating these “Lamplighters” with our first-ever Snopes Awards.

The “Lamplighters” we’re selecting may do things a little differently than how we do them here at Snopes, and that’s exactly why we’re cheering them on. Their work to accurately inform our world has truly inspired us, and we can’t wait to see more from them in 2021.

If there’s one thing this year has taught us, it’s that we’re all in the fight against misinformation together — we must be if we aim to win. It’s our hope that these awards signal solidarity and support, especially as the stakes of this fight continue to rise.

Would you like to nominate someone who has done great work to inform, educate, or separate fact from fiction in 2020? Join us by filling out this form by Dec. 24:

We’ll be announcing our “Lamplighters” on Dec. 30. Stay tuned.

Truthfully yours,

Team Snopes