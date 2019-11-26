A Message from the Snopes Family to Yours

May you find plentiful food, cheerful company, and factful discussion at your Thanksgiving table this year. But as you pass the potatoes, consider this…

Resolving passionate debates (and fierce disagreements) requires “a shared sense of the basic facts,” as Sacha Baron Cohen expressed so eloquently in his epic speech to the Anti-Defamation League.

We are grateful Snopes has had the opportunity to contribute to building and maintaining that shared foundation of facts for 25 years.

But without the support of our readers, Snopes would have been put out of business by the lawsuit that has threatened our existence for more than two years.

For a third year, Snopes team members will meet our families at the Thanksgiving table and have to answer, again, why a lawsuit continues to plague us.

Luckily, this year we’ll have a funny and insightful “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” segment to help us explain it.

And, thanks to generous supporters like you, we can honestly tell our families we feel confident that we will endure.

Truthfully and gratefully yours,