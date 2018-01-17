After long touting his “Fake News Awards” on Twitter, President Trump finally announced the “winners,” which was just an unranked list of corrected news stories.

President Trump tweeted in early January that he was planning to announce his 2017 “Fake News Awards,” described as “Subjects [which] will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media.” The release of the awards was pushed back to the evening of 17 January 2017, when the post announcing them went live on GOP.com. However, the resulting traffic apparently crashed the site, preventing many curious users from viewing it.

An archived version of the page was captured early on that provided a glimpse of the “awards” to those who knew to look for it:

The page’s opening proclaimed that:

2017 was a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage, and even downright fake news. Studies have shown that over 90% of the media’s coverage of President Trump is negative. Below are the winners of the 2017 Fake News Awards.

The list of “fake news” award winners included the following entries:

1. The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover. 2. ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report. 3. CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks. 4. TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office. 5. Washington Post FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in. 6. CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding. 7. CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a “significant breakdown in process.” 8. Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand. 9. CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation. 10. The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report. 11. And last, but not least: “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION! Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad!

The page closed with an encomium to President Trump’s accomplishments: