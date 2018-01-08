Worldwide apparel retailer H&M issued an apology and vowed to review their internal policies on diversity and inclusion after controversy erupted over a page on their web site promoting a hoodie with the slogan “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The page (since revised to replace the offending image) featured a photograph of a black child modeling the hoodie—an article of clothing that took on specific meaning for the Black Lives Matter movement after the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. The juxtaposition of the black child with the slogan struck many as redolent of racist imagery dating back more than a century in which dark-skinned people were likened to, or represented as, apes and monkeys. That insulting characterization has persisted over time; notably President Barack Obama was often the target of such racist imagery during his term of office.

The outcry on social media was swift. Models of Diversity, an organization devoted to promoting equality and diversity in the fashion, beauty, and media industries, condemned the promotion in a tweet:

@hm And then H&M UK got the bright idea to feature a black boy model with ‘Coolest Monkey in the Jungle’ hoodie on its website. How on earth can this be?

Vox Media brand designer Alex Medina called the display “negligent,” observing that white models were used for other sweatshirts in the same line:

In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better. pic.twitter.com/Av4bS4t6yn — alex medina (@mrmedina) January 8, 2018



We reached out to H&M’s media relations department, who replied with this brief statement:

We sincerely apologize for offending people with this image of a printed hooded top. The image has been removed from all online channels and the product will not be for sale in the United States. We believe in diversity and inclusion in all that we do and will be reviewing all our internal policies accordingly to avoid any future issues.

They did not respond to questions about how or why the image was used in the first place.