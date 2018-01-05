CLAIM

Romaine lettuce has been linked to a winter 2017 E. coli outbreak.

TRUE

RATING

TRUE

ORIGIN

On 4 January 2018, the web site Food Safety News reported that romaine lettuce has been linked to multiple illnesses and at least one death in a winter 2017 E. coli outbreak in the U.S. and Canada, possibly originating in Canada. In response, nonprofit advocacy organization Consumer Reports advised readers to avoid romaine lettuce until the cause of the outbreak could be found and the affected items removed from grocery shelves.

Perhaps because of the alarming nature of the story, readers asked whether it was true that health officials have issued a warning against eating romaine lettuce. Although U.S. officials are investigating the outbreak they have not yet issued any official warnings against eating the leafy green food, Consumer Reports is following the lead of Canadian health officials and cautioning Americans to avoid romaine lettuce for the time being:

Over the past seven weeks, 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have become ill from a dangerous strain of E. coli bacteria, likely from eating romaine lettuce. In the U.S., the infections have occurred in 13 states (California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington state). Five people in the U.S. have been hospitalized and one has died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There has also been one death in Canada. Canadian health authorities identified romaine lettuce as the source of the outbreak in Canada, and are advising people in the country’s eastern provinces to consider eating other types of salad greens until further notice. In the U.S., government health officials are investigating the outbreaks, but have stopped short of recommending people avoid romaine lettuce or any other food. This strain of E. coli (0157:H7) produces a toxin that in some cases can lead to serious illness, kidney failure, and even death. That’s why Consumer Reports’ food safety experts are advising that consumers stop eating romaine lettuce until the cause of the outbreak is identified and the offending product is removed from store shelves.

According to the CDC, 17 illnesses in the U.S. have been reported in 13 states: California; Connecticut; Illinois; Indiana; Michigan; Nebraska; New Hampshire; New York; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Virginia; Vermont; and Washington, between November 15 through December 8 of 2017. The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating 41 illnesses.

Per the Mayo Clinic symptoms of an E. coli infection usually start three or four days after exposure and include the following symptoms:

-Diarrhea, which may range from mild and watery to severe and bloody

-Abdominal cramping, pain or tenderness

-Nausea and vomiting, in some people

E. coli infections can come from ground beef, unpasteurized milk and fresh produce — particularly spinach and lettuce. Per Consumer Reports: