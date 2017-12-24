A glowing streak that lit up the sky over Southern California on the evening of 22 December 2017 stopped traffic and left unknowing residents speculating about its origins and attributing it to everything from a nuclear attack to an alien spacecraft:

I THINK WE JUST SAW A UFO IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PLS EXPLAIN pic.twitter.com/TVsUJjmpR9 — hib (@hibabadook) December 23, 2017

In fact, the eerily strange and beautiful sight was a SpaceX rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, north of Santa Barbara, which was carrying a cargo of 10 satellites for the Iridium constellation to be used in mobile voice and data communications:

Many locals captured images and video of the spectacular phenomenon and posted the results on social media:

WOW!!! The view from LA is amazing!!!! People are going to freak out #spacex #IridiumNEXT pic.twitter.com/0mznMRvDKI — Amanda (@alias_amanda) December 23, 2017

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement attempted to allay fears by informing locals that the “mysterious light in the sky is reported to be the result of [Vandenberg] Air Force Base launching rocket to put satellite into space”:

At least 130 people called 911 in just one part of Los Angeles County after seeing SpaceX rocket, prompting talk of aliens and North Korea pic.twitter.com/ubfa0Vrkkx — BNO News (@BNONews) December 23, 2017

However, their efforts were somewhat undercut by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who playfully tweeted video of the launch under the title “Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea”:

Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea pic.twitter.com/GUIHpKkkp5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017

As always, some onlookers expressed skepticism of the “official” explanation: