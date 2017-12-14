In mid-December 2017, far-right Internet trolls Chuck C. Johnson and Mike Cernovich boasted about being in possession of documents detailing sexual harassment that they claimed would end the career of a United States senator. Both have walked back their statements since that senator, Chuck Schumer (D-New York) has reported the apparently forged documents to Capitol Police.

The incident illustrates a recent trend in which political operatives opposed to a free press try and discredit reporters by attempting to plant fake stories. The practice gained steam in the lead-up to the special election in Alabama after a heavily-sourced Washington Post story detailed allegations of sexual molestation against the losing candidate, Republican Roy Moore.

Both Cernovich and Johnson have claimed that a “hoaxer” gave them the falsified documents.

Axios, which was first with the Schumer story, reported they received the falsified document in PDF form that was protected by a password labeled “Schumer_Complaint.” It was dated from 2012 and contained the name of one of Schumer’s former staffers and made to look like it was a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The red flags pointed out by Axios were fairly basic and easy to avoid: No attorneys were listed on the supposed legal document, and it alleged some incidents occurred on dates when Schumer was traveling.

The document was apparently shopped around to various news outlets but no one would bite — except Johnson. On 12 December 2017, Johnson took to his Facebook page and bragged:

Currently reading the sexual harassment settlement documents of a major Democratic US Senator…

Later he wrote:

Michael Cernovich & I are going to end the career of a U.S. Senator.

Cernovich, a California attorney best known for blogging and making Periscope videos, wrote similarly salacious teases, reporting he was on the phone with Johnson who had the “full case file.” Later, he wrote:

I am in possession of a sexual harassment complaint filed against on of [Senator Gillibrand’s] colleagues. Will she read the complaint? Ask John Conyers if I’m bluffing.

But the documents turned out to be fraudulent. Matt House, spokesman for Sen. Schumer, sent us the following statement:

The document is a forged document and every allegation is false. We have turned it over to the Capitol Police and asked them to investigate and pursue criminal charges because it is clear the law has been broken. We believe the individual responsible for forging the document should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to prevent other malicious actors from doing the same.

Eva Malecki, spokeswoman for Capitol Police, told us the agency doesn’t comment on ongoing investigations.

After it became apparent that the document was false and that Schumer had gone to the police, both Cernovich and Johnson backpedaled away from their declarative-sounding social media messages. Johnson posted a statement about the incident to his Facebook page:

I was sent a very sophisticated complaint that claimed Senator Chuck Schumer had sexually harassed a subordinate and paid her off. After communicating with the source through encrypted email and texts the source went dark. I sent the document to multiple journalists, lawyers, and members of Congress, all of whom agreed it should be investigated. I am offering $10k for the identity of the persons responsible and would be happy to cooperate with any investigators.

Cernovich posted several Periscope videos defending his actions by pointing to an earlier video in which he cast doubt on the veracity of the documents and said he believed there was a good chance they were a hoax:

I’m a victim here — well almost. They almost had me.

We contacted Johnson by phone. He only said, “I don’t like you guys, bye,” before hanging up. Cernovich didn’t return a phone call to the number listed on the California State Bar Association web site.

Both Johnson and Cernovich have colorful histories as Internet characters. Cernovich has ricocheted from hawking a self-help regimen he calls “Gorilla Mindset” and spreading bizarre and debunked conspiracy theories like PizzaGate to helping Buzzfeed News land a scoop by providing them with settlement documents in which a staffer accused long-time Democratic Michigan Rep. John Conyers of sexual harassment, a story which led to Conyers’ resignation.

Johnson has found himself in the limelight more than once for spreading false information. In 2014 he made his first public splash by attempting to publicly name an anonymous woman who wrote a controversial essay about being sexually assaulted on a college campus — but he named the wrong person. His web site GotNews.com retracted a story in August 2017, again for naming the wrong person, this time as the driver of a car that drove into a crowd of counter-protesters during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer. The story resulted in death threats targeting the innocent man and pending defamation litigation against Johnson.

Later in 2017, his site falsely accused a Mandalay Bay security guard of being an accomplice during the 1 October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, spawning multiple conspiracy theories.

Johnson also runs the web site WeSearchr where he raises money to crowdfund causes like supporting legal defense for the neo-Nazi web site Daily Stormer or seeking out information to show French president Emmanuel Macron is gay. The address given on that site for both “WeSearchr Holdings” and GotNews belongs to a uniform store in El Monte, California that sells scrubs for health care workers. GotNews is registered with the state of California as a limited liability company.