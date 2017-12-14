This is a developing story.

The Federal Communications Commission voted on 14 December 2017 to repeal a set of 2015 regulations aimed at ensuring fair competition among all content providers and platforms, large or small, and unrestricted access to every kind of legal content for end users.

Passed with the general support of content-based Internet companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit, the Obama-era rules were based on the principle of “net neutrality” (also known as “open Internet”) a response to the dominance of powerful telecom companies like Verizon and Comcast, which opposed the 2015 regulations.

The proposal to repeal net neutrality was introduced by Trump-appointed FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who touted it as a win-win for both the industry and consumers:

We are helping consumers and promoting competition. Broadband providers will have more incentive to build networks, especially to underserved areas.

But opponents of the repeal say it introduces uncertainty into the market and gives larger, established companies a competitive advantage over smaller ones. Mignon Clyburn, one of the two Democratic commissioners who voted against it, spoke on their behalf:

I dissent, because I am among the millions outraged. Outraged, because the FCC pulls its own teeth, abdicating responsibility to protect the nation’s broadband consumers.

Although we can’t predict precisely what its repeal bodes for the future, proponents of net neutrality have long warned that deregulation will likely have a negative impact on end users. We’ll look at some of the possible consequences below.