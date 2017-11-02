President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account was down for 11 minutes on 2 November 2017, in what the tech company called “human error by a Twitter employee.”

Just before 7 p.m. EST, a search of the president’s handle, @RealDonaldTrump, produced the blue screen showing that the account “doesn’t exist”:

However, it was visible again within minutes. At 8:05 p.m. EST, Twitter’s government and elections team said in a statement:

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

We contacted the White House seeking comment, but have yet to hear back. The official presidential account for Trump, @POTUS, did not seem to be affected. Trump, however, continues to use his personal account.

Hours before the unexpected outage, he called for the termination of the Electronic Diversity Visa Program in response to the fatal attack carried out in New York City on 31 October 2017 by Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, who moved to the U.S. from Uzbekistan in 2010.

Eight people were killed and another 12 injured when Saipov plowed into them. On his personal account, Trump tweeted that Saipov “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”