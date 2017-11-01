At least two people were killed Wednesday evening when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in a shopping center in Thornton, Colorado, about eleven miles northeast of Denver:

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

The Thornton Police Department announced on Twitter that at least one person was badly injured:

PIO on scene. Media should stage on E. 98th Ave, east of Grant St. (2) confirmed deceased adult males, (1) adult female transported pic.twitter.com/HU4YcZ2Wlz — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Police say that the situation is under control, and witnesses told reporters at the scene that they had seen someone getting arrested:

Aaron Stephens, 44, was in the self-checkout line at Walmart when he heard a single shot fired then more bursts of gunfire. He said customers started screaming and running for the exits. “I was scared,” Stephens said. “I feared for my life.” Stephens, who has lived in Thornton for 20 years, said he saw someone being taken into custody after the shooting.

Police say they do not consider it to be an “active shooter” situation.