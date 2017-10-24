Actor Robert Guillaume, the actor known for his starring role on the 1980s ABC sitcom Benson, has passed away at age 89.

Guillaume’s wife Donna Brown disclosed that Guillaume, who for seven seasons portrayed the character Benson DuBois, the head of household affairs for a state governor, died at their Los Angeles home from complications of prostate cancer.

Aside from garnering an Emmy for his portrayal of the lovably sarcastic Dubois on Benson from 1979-1986, Guillaume also received a Tony nomination for his work in the 1976 revival of “Guys and Dolls” and a Grammy for his voiceover work as Rafiki in a spoken-word, read-along children’s recording of Disney’s The Lion King.

Guillaume is survived by his wife Donna, one son, and three daughters.