Claim: Donald Trump hung a photograph of the Women's March at the White House believing that it showed his inauguration.

MOSTLY FALSE

WHAT'S TRUE: A photograph of Donald Trump's inauguration featuring the incorrect date (21 January instead of 20 January) was hung at the White House.

WHAT'S FALSE: The photograph featured the wrong date but it did not show the wrong event.

Origin:On 24 January 2017, President Trump posted a panoramic image of his inauguration on Twitter, along with the message noting that the photograph would soon be hung in the White House: Eagle-eyed social media users quickly pointed out that the photograph featured the wrong date. President Trump's inauguration took place on 20 January 2017, but the image was dated 21 January 2017: This date issue led to some confusion about what the photograph depicted. Was the date indicated on the picture simply wrong, or did the image actually show the Women's March on Washington protest, which took place (at the same location as the inauguration) on 21 January 2017? Although the date may be off, the panoramic photograph really does show the crowd assembled for President Trump's inauguration, and President Trump did hang it at the White House. The photo can be glimpsed at the 4:00 minute mark of an interview President Trump gave to David Muir of ABC News on 26 January 2017, as seen in a screenshot of that interview: As of this writing, it's unclear if the White House is aware of the mistake or if the date on the photograph has been fixed. In summation, it's true that President Trump hung a photograph of his inauguration at the White House that featured the wrong date. While the image showed the date of the Women's March, 21 January 2017, the image does not show this event.

Last updated: 26 January 2017

Originally published: 26 January 2017